News

First case of Omicron reported in Kerala

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on December 12, 2021

The patient's condition is stable

The first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom.

 

The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

Published on December 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Kerala
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like