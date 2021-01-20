First consultative meeting on asset monetisation held

The first consultative meeting on asset monetisation was held here on Wednesday. The meeting ended with a set of key takeaways which will assist in developing capacity and guidance on asset monetisation and accelerating the process, an official release said.

The meeting was organised by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in partnership with World Bank.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, inaugurated the meeting held through video conferencing and was attended by the Country Director World Bank, CEO NITI Aayog, Secretary (DIPAM) and senior officers of Central Ministries/Departments/Authorities. The meeting also had a large representation of State Governments and CPSEs.

Asset monetisation is a stated objective of the government and DIPAM is mandated to facilitate monetisation of non-core public assets. The monetisation process is complex and requires close cooperation and collaboration with all stakeholders. The meeting provided a platform for such an engagement.

Several key issues were discussed in the meeting in the presence of all stakeholders. Both global and domestic perspective, best practice and experience was shared, the release added.