First ever US-India Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise to take place from November 13

Tiger TRIUMP, the first-ever Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise between India and United State (US) is scheduled from November 13 to November 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, in Andhra Pradesh.

This unique exercise will include events and field training that simulate moving a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore.

The objective is to build the capacity of both the Indian and US participants, while improving their ability to operate together.

Approximately 1,200 Indian Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen, and 500 US Marines, Sailors, and Airmen will participate in the nine-day exercise.

"It gives the United States (US) and Indian forces the opportunity to exchange knowledge and learn from each other as well as establish personal and professional relationships," stated the US Consulate.

During Tiger TRIUMPH, defence forces from India and the US will become familiar with each other's aviation support capabilities. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct cross-deck landings on the USS Germantown’s flight deck and execute a simulated casualty evacuation from the shore to the acting hospital ship.

All Tiger TRIUMPH training pertains to developing either counter-terrorism or humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities. Part of the training incorporates surface movements from ship-to-shore, where US and Indian forces will demonstrate naval integration, advance interoperability, and exchange best practices.

The UNS Jalashwa, USS Germantown, INS Airavat, and a survey vessel in a hospital ship role will be participating in Tiger TRIUMPH. US and Indian forces will embark their counterpart’s ships during the sea phase to become familiar with each other’s tactics, techniques, and procedures.