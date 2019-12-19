First-of-its-kind vaccination service launched in Pune

‘Vaccination on wheels Clinic’, claimed to be a first-of-its-kind service in India, has been launched in Pune.

Jignesh Patel, founder of Jivika Healthcare with grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Grand Challenges Explorations), is the entrepreneur behind this collaborative venture. He is a fellow of the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH).

Called ‘VaccineOnWheels.com’ as they have adopted VOW (Vaccination On Wheels) concept, this clinic will go to schools, colleges and corporates to conduct vaccination camps at their doorsteps. It will offer only vaccination services. It was launched on December 15.

The basic objectives of the initiative are to provide low-cost vaccination service to the low-income group of the population, create awareness for government’s immunisation programme and ensure cold chain maintenance as per WHO guidelines.

Jivika Healthcare Social Workers will explain how vaccines can the save lives of children, and help save money by avoiding hospitalisation.

Every week between Monday and Saturday, the social workers will create awareness and utilise Sunday to invite interested families to visit the clinic for a vaccination drive.

Grand Challenges Explorations is a $100 million initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Jignesh Patel’s project was one of the approximately 50 projects supported by the Foundation.