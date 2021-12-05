First Omicron case in Delhi was double-vaccinated, showed no fever

The first case of Omicron confirmed in the National Capital is doubly vaccinated with Covishield. With this addition, the total number of Omicron cases in India touched five.

According to sources, the patient is a 32-year-old male from Ranchi and had returned from Tanzania on December 02. With this, the total number of Omicron cases have increased to five in the country.

“The newly detected case is a 32-year-old male from Ranchi, doubly vaccinated with Covishied. He had returned from Tanzania on December 02. He was diagnosed Covid positive at the airport via Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). When brought to the LNJP Hospital, he was confirmed Covid positive by RT PCR test. Today morning, his genome sequencing report came and was found positive with Omicron,” sources informed BusinessLine.

What is more, even though the patient tested positive, he was reportedly more or less asymptomatic. He showed no signs of fever.

According to the latest update, 25 suspected patients of Omicron are admitted in the Delhi Government’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). Of these, results of the genome sequencing of six patients (Covid positive by RT PCR test) are being awaited. Remaining patients (RAT Covid positive) are being monitored and tested further, the sources said.