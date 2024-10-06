“No scope of money or any other agenda other than to serve my country and give back in full measure” to the society was the drive that motivated Arti Sarin to carry forward her family legacy and join the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) 38 years ago, rather than becoming a private practising doctor — an option that could have been equally rewarding in other ways.

Living her dream of becoming the first woman Director General of the AFMS, Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin opened up in a conversation with businessline about why she joined the AFMS, stated that she never faced “gender bias” during her entire career, and envisions that jointness among the tri-services is the best way forward, even for her service.

“As the first woman DGAFMS, I feel proud to have been chosen to lead the Armed Forces Medical Services and express my gratitude towards this organisation, which has nurtured me into what I am today, an organisation with no gender bias and equal opportunity for all, based purely on merit and competency,” was the DGAFMS’s first reaction on her historic appointment on October 1.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin was equally effusive about the support she received from her husband, Surgeon Rear Admiral Naidu, who also happens to be from the same service, and her family for “giving strength” and helping her become the DGAFMS.

Prior to her elevation to the esteemed office, the Flag Officer held the prestigious appointments of DG Medical Services (Navy), DG Medical Services (Air), and Director & Commandant of AFMC, Pune.

This reflects the rare distinction of serving in all three branches of the armed forces from the start of her professional journey. She served as a Lieutenant to Captain in the Indian Army, from Surgeon Lieutenant to Surgeon Vice Admiral in the Indian Navy, and as an Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force.

She was commissioned into the AFMS in December 1985. Sarin holds an MD in Radiodiagnosis from the AFMC and a Diplomate of National Board in Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, complemented by training in Gamma Knife Surgery from the University of Pittsburgh, according to a sketch of Sarin shared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In her two-year tenure, the Vice Admiral said, “My endeavour and thrust would be towards jointness and integration, where my doctors and paramedics will transcend their respective uniforms and serve the nation as a unified and strong outfit, with the sole aim of conserving fighting strength and providing health for all.”

She said she is also keen to expedite the digitisation processes and establish a common, interoperable ‘Tri-services Hospital Management Information System.‘

“With diagnostics and therapeutics going deep into the molecular and DNA level, it is imperative that our hospitals have next-generation equipment for diagnosing diseases, as well as enabling doctors, through advances in biotechnology, to treat patients with the best possible outcomes,” she observed.

The AFMS has recently released a vision document aligned with Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and Sarin said that there are some key points that merit mention to add to her organisational change thrust.

The Yodha Rakshak programme is a grassroot reform aimed at training all combatants in life-saving skills to equip them to perform self and buddy care in conflict, the Vice Admiral noted.

“We will develop the Institute of Military Medicine at Lucknow as a Centre of Excellence for combat medical care,” she informed. This Institute, according to her, will also study the patterns of injuries in conflicts around the world to help the AFMS prepare for providing care during future conflict.

Given the armed forces’ deployment at the highest battlefield of Siachen and eastern Ladakh post Galwan 2020 face-off with the Chinese, she said it would be a priority for her team to establish the ‘High-Altitude Medical Research Institute’ and develop indigenous solutions to the unique health challenges at such heights where temperature dips below zero degrees.

Vice Admiral Sarin is a decorated officer. She was awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2024 and the Vishist Seva Medal in 2021.

She has also been conferred with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), the Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001), and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service, according to the MoD.

