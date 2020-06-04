News

Resource crunch: Centre suspends all new schemes till end of fiscal

Shishir Sinha New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2020 Published on June 04, 2020

Those related to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan exempted

With the pandemic making a deep dent in the government’s coffers, the Finance Ministry has decided to put on hold the initiation of any new scheme for FY21 that has been approved or appraised.

Also, Central ministries and departments have been asked not to make new proposals for schemes or sub schemes except those announced under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is unprecedented demand on the public financial resources and a need to use resources prudently in accordance with emerging and changing priorities,” said the Department of Expenditure (DoE) in an office memorandum dated June 4.

What necessitated the fresh instructions was the slew of new proposals for ‘in-principal’ approval being received from various ministries and departments.

Rising expenditure

The government is facing a huge resource crunch even while expenditure is on the rise. According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), total revenue receipts in April stood at ₹27,548 crore, or 1.2 per cent of the Budget estimate, while total expenditure amounted to over ₹3.07-lakh crore, or 10 per cent of the Budget estimate. With this, over one third of the estimated fiscal deficit has already been exhausted in the first month of the fiscal year. The government has decided to borrow over ₹4-lakh crore additionally.

According to the DoE memo, the launch of new schemes already appraised/approved for FY21 will remain suspended for a year till March 31, 2021, or till further orders, whichever is earlier. This is also applicable to schemes for which ‘in-principle’ approval has already been given by the DoE.

“No new proposal for a scheme/sub scheme, whether under delegated powers to the administrative ministry including SFC (Standing Finance Committee) proposal, or through EFC (Expenditure Finance Committee), should be initiated this year except the proposals announced under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana or the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package and any other special package/announcement,” the memo said. ‘In-principle’ approval for any new schemes will also not be given this fiscal, it added.

Ongoing schemes

Ongoing schemes will be implemented under a January order that had prescribed an interim extension till March 31, 2020 or till the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission come into effect, whichever is earlier. This will be applicable to all the schemes where there is no change in the scope, nature and coverage, and without any additional cost. “It has also been reiterated that continuation of all schemes would be based on an outcome review based on evaluation,” the DoE memo said.

It added that the continuing schemes need to be appraised and approved further for the period FY22 to FY26 after the 15th Finance Commission recommendations are accepted. “This would also be depend upon the evaluation and the outcome review,” it said.

Published on June 04, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India and Australia decide to boost cooperation in dealing with terrorism
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.