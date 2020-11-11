Fishermen urge Karnataka government to carry our dredging at fisheries harbours

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Representatives from fishing communities in Karnataka have urged the government to take up dredging activities at fisheries harbours in the State.
Speaking at an interaction meet with fishermen leaders, organised by the College of Fisheries, in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Nitin Kumar, President of Mangaluru Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, said the government is yet to give thrust for developing infrastructure for the fisheries sector along the Karnataka coast.
Karnataka coast has 12 fisheries harbours in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Dredging activities will have to be carried out in these harbours for the smooth operations of fisheries vessels.
The government has been requested to buy a dredger so that it can be used for the fisheries harbours across the State, he said.
Shashi Kumar Bengre, President of Purse-seine Boat Owners’ Association of Mangaluru, said that nearly 90 per cent of the problems of fishermen along the coast will be solved if the government decides to station a dredger of its own along the Karnataka coast.
The infrastructure development at fisheries harbours will be of no use unless dredging is carried out on the channels leading to these harbours, he said, adding that there is a dire need for the State government to own and station a dredger along the Karnataka coast.
Nitin Kumar also suggested that there is a need to control the number of fishing vessels across coastal Karnataka.
Speaking on the occasion, Senthil Vel, Dean of College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, highlighted some of the issues associated with the fisheries sector in Karnataka.
Urging the need to protect the rights of the fishing communities, he said there is no single agency to address their concern.
Stressing the need for such interactions with fishermen in the region, Vel said the College of Fisheries can provide scientific data on fishing for better fishing activities along the coast, and can take up research activities to help the communities along the coast.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...