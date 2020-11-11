Fishermen urge Karnataka government to carry our dredging at fisheries harbours

Representatives from fishing communities in Karnataka have urged the government to take up dredging activities at fisheries harbours in the State.

Speaking at an interaction meet with fishermen leaders, organised by the College of Fisheries, in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Nitin Kumar, President of Mangaluru Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, said the government is yet to give thrust for developing infrastructure for the fisheries sector along the Karnataka coast.

Karnataka coast has 12 fisheries harbours in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Dredging activities will have to be carried out in these harbours for the smooth operations of fisheries vessels.

The government has been requested to buy a dredger so that it can be used for the fisheries harbours across the State, he said.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, President of Purse-seine Boat Owners’ Association of Mangaluru, said that nearly 90 per cent of the problems of fishermen along the coast will be solved if the government decides to station a dredger of its own along the Karnataka coast.

The infrastructure development at fisheries harbours will be of no use unless dredging is carried out on the channels leading to these harbours, he said, adding that there is a dire need for the State government to own and station a dredger along the Karnataka coast.

Nitin Kumar also suggested that there is a need to control the number of fishing vessels across coastal Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Senthil Vel, Dean of College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, highlighted some of the issues associated with the fisheries sector in Karnataka.

Urging the need to protect the rights of the fishing communities, he said there is no single agency to address their concern.

Stressing the need for such interactions with fishermen in the region, Vel said the College of Fisheries can provide scientific data on fishing for better fishing activities along the coast, and can take up research activities to help the communities along the coast.