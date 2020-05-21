Fishing ban in Karnataka from June 1

The Karnataka government has announced the 61-day annual deep-sea fishing ban from June 1 to July 31.

An official statement said that mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 hp and above are banned from fishing during the 61-day period. However, fishing boats fitted with engines of less than 10 hp will be allowed to go fishing.

The Centre has also banned fishing in the exclusive economic zone (from 12 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles) of all states along the west coast during the 61-day period, it said.

Action will be taken against those who violate the ban and they will not be eligible for the subsidised diesel for the whole year, it said.

Seeking cooperation from the stakeholders in the fisheries sector in this matter, the Deputy Director of Fisheries in Udupi said in a statement that this decision has been taken keeping the interests of fisheries sector in mind.