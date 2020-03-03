News

Five foreigners asked to leave India for joining anti-CAA protests

PTI | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Five foreigners were asked to leave India for violating visa norms by participating in anti-citizenship law protests, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a question.

“As reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India,” he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has led to protests in different parts of the country.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

Published on March 03, 2020
Lok Sabha
government
visa
policy
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FASTag lanes at 30 NHAI toll plazas to be temporarily converted into hybrid lanes