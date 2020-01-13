Five news stories to watch out for on January 13, 2019

Top leaders of the opposition parties, including Congress are likely to meet on January 13, in New Delhi. They are to discuss about CAA and the various attacks on the campuses and universities. The meet will be convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee is likely to boycott the meet.

State Bank of India is set to sell and encash electoral bonds from January 13. This will be the 13th such sale since the scheme started in 2018. The bonds will be sold through 29 authorised SBI branches The parties can encash them through SBI account.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit the US on January 13. The delegation will travel to Washington for four days. This meet will restart the twice-yearly Strategic Economic Dialogue which got abandoned due to trade war between the two countries. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wil led the meetings.

India to observe one-day state mourning on January 13 in view of the demise of the Sultan of Oman. The national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country and there will be no official entertainment. Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said passed away on January 10 at the age of 79.

OnePlus is scheduled to host an event on January 13. It is likely to talk about its latest display technology wherein it will showcase its 120Hz refresh rate OLED display. It is also speculated that this technology could present on one of its 2020 premium phones, likely OnePlus 8 series.