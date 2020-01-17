Five news stories to watch out for on January 17, 2020

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter. The company is right now in a court battle with Cyrus Mistry. Simultaneously, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HCL Technologies, Bluedart are likely to announce their results also.
ISRO is set to launch communication satellite GSAT-30 from French Guiana. The satellite is to be launched onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) at around 2.35 hrs IST. The satellite will be India’s first launch for 2020. GSAT-30 will serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services.
The Centre is set to hold a meeting on National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi. However, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and the representatives from her government are not likely to attend the meet. Last week, PM Modi, when he was in Kolkata, had urged Mamta to rethink about the CAA.
Supreme Court lawyers appearing from all sides of the Sabarimala hearing are likely to hold a conference to reframe issues to be argued in front of the judges. The nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde in its previous hearing had directed SC Secretary General to coordinate with senior advocates and convene the meet on the matter.
Piramal Enterprises’ administrative committee of the board of directors is scheduled to meet to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting to Rs.300 crore. The enterprise has three lines of business — Piramal Pharma, Financial Services (Piramal Capital & Housing Finance and India Resurgence Fund) and Healthcare Insights & Analytics.
