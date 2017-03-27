Five things to watch out for March 27

The GST supplementary Bills are likely to be tabled today in the Lok Sabha. The Bills C-GST, I-GST, UT-GST and compensation law will be taken up for discussion by March 28. The government is set to roll out GST on July 1.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017, organised by IIT Roorkee, will be announced today. GATE scores are used for seeking admissions to MTech/PhD programmes in IITs, IISc and other institutions. The scores are valid for 3 years.

Nissan will be launching the updated Terrano today in India. The compact SUV was first launched in 2013. The new launch is expected to get over 20 changes including front-end design, new bumper and wheel design among others.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Ayodhya today, days after the Supreme Court asked the concerned parties to solve the Ram Mandir issue amicably. The CM is on a two-day visit to his constituency Gorakhpur, his maiden visit after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister.

Panasonic India is all set to launch two intelligence-based smartphones today. The company’s media invite reads #ArboIsHere and haven’t revealed any other details about the new launches. Earlier this month, the company had launched Eluga series – Eluga Pulse and Eluga Pulse X.