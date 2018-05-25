Five things to watch out for on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Sheikh Hasina, his Bangladeshi counterpart, at Shantiniketan - 160 km from Kolkata - on May 25. Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharati University - of which he is the Chancellor - in Rabindranath Tagore’s abode, Shantiniketan, where Hasina too will be present.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th Assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 p.m. Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day.

India and the Netherlands will jointly launch an initiative on May 25 in Bengaluru to facilitate market access for startups in the two countries and promote innovation and entrepreneurship. In an endeavour to further the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, Startup India under the ministry and the Dutch Government are jointly launching the "Indo-Dutch #StartUpLink initiative".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the recently sanctioned AIIMS regional centre in Deoghar during his scheduled Jharkhand visit on May 25. The plan for setting up of the latest hospital was approved by the Union Cabinet cabinet during its meeting on May 15. The project, being funded under the Pradhan Mantri Swasth Suraksha Yojana, will draw a capital expenditure of Rs 1,103 crore from the Union Budget.

Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect today. It is billed as one of the biggest shake ups of data privacy rules since the advent of the worldwide web and gives EU citizens more control over how their personal data is stored and used. It will apply to companies that collect large amounts of customer data, including Facebook and Google.