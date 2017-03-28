Five things to watch out for on March 28

1) India will host the third meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) in Varanasi from Tuesday to discuss challenges before the global economy and their possible solutions. More than 100 high-level officials from G20 member and invitee countries, as well as international organisations such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, International Labour Organisation and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will take part in the meeting. The FYG is a core working group within the G20. Its main mandate is to deliberate on the challenges facing the global economy and the policy options that countries can use to address these challenges. India, along with Canada, has been co-chairing this group and the chief economic advisor of India holds the role of the Indian co-chair.

2) The Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat is scheduled to arrive in Nepal on a four-day visit starting March 28. He will be conferred with the Honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday. President Bhandari is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army. It is a unique custom and tradition between the Nepali and Indian Army to confer this honour on each other's Army Chief to signify close and special military-to-military ties since long. During his visit here, Indian CoAS Rawat will call on the Prime Minister, the Minister for Defence and his Nepali counterpart Rajendra Chhetri.

3) Aiming to provide an immersive photography experience to users, Panasonic India will on Tuesday launch its new “LUMIX GH5” camera that can capture 6K photos. “LUMIX GH5 is the latest flagship model of LUMIX G digital single lens mirrorless camera and is a successor to LUMIX GH4. It offers 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps) and 6K photos at 30 fps. 4K photo is also upgraded in the camera, enabling 60-fps high-speed capture in approximately 8MP equivalent resolution,” industry sources told IANS.

4) After a gap of over seven years, a direct train between Indore and Ajmer via Fatehabad-Ratlam will start its journey from March 28. The train will leave Indore station at 4.40 am and return at 22.50 pm. LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Railway Minister Suresh Prabahu will flag-off the train (19653/19654 Indore-Ajmer-Indore) via video-conferencing from Rail Bhawan, at 3pm on March 28. On the first day, the train will run as special train and from March 29 it will run as a regular train.

5) Kawasaki’s first dealership in India is all set to open on March 28, 2017. This will be the first of the independent dealership network that Kawasaki will soon be setting up in India. This comes just a couple of days after Bajaj Auto announced the termination of its partnership with Kawasaki.