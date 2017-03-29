Five things to watch out for on March 29

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
1) The discussion on the Goods and Services Tax Bill will be held in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the GST Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar expressed hope that the legislation would be passed in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. Kumar told the media here that all parties have been consulted on the GST. The GST Council and Union Cabinet have already given their nod to the Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and Compensation Bill. Along with these four bills, amendments to the Excise and Customs Act to abolish various cess as well as furnishing bills for exports and imports under the new GST regime will be placed before the Parliament.
2) British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the process of the UK's exit from the European Union on Wednesday. Negotiations to remove itself from the EU are expected to take two years and Britain expects Brexit to happen by March 2019.
3) Samsung is to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, on Wednesday. It will be the company's first major launch since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, when Samsung pulled the smartphone from store shelves after two recalls related to faulty batteries.
4) Tata Motors will launch the all new Tigor Styleback sub-4 metre sedan in India on March 29. Tata Motors unveiled the all new Tata Tigor at the recently concluded Geneva Motors Show along with Tata Nexon and Tata RaceMo sportscar. The new Tata Tigor is based on the company's IMPACT design philosophy and is the third vehicle after the Tiago and the Hexa. Tata Motors has also commenced with the bookings for an initial token amount of Rs 10,000 for the all new Tata Tigor.
5) The Supreme Court is to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions seeking modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways across the country. States such as Kerala, Punjab and Telangana have approached the apex court seeking modification of the order. On March 23, the Tamil Nadu government had also moved the top court to extend the time for relocation of retail liquor shops along the highways till the expiry of their licence period i.e. up to November 28, 2017.
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
