Five things to watch out for on March 29

1) The discussion on the Goods and Services Tax Bill will be held in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the GST Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar expressed hope that the legislation would be passed in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. Kumar told the media here that all parties have been consulted on the GST. The GST Council and Union Cabinet have already given their nod to the Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and Compensation Bill. Along with these four bills, amendments to the Excise and Customs Act to abolish various cess as well as furnishing bills for exports and imports under the new GST regime will be placed before the Parliament.

2) British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the process of the UK's exit from the European Union on Wednesday. Negotiations to remove itself from the EU are expected to take two years and Britain expects Brexit to happen by March 2019.

3) Samsung is to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, on Wednesday. It will be the company's first major launch since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, when Samsung pulled the smartphone from store shelves after two recalls related to faulty batteries.

4) Tata Motors will launch the all new Tigor Styleback sub-4 metre sedan in India on March 29. Tata Motors unveiled the all new Tata Tigor at the recently concluded Geneva Motors Show along with Tata Nexon and Tata RaceMo sportscar. The new Tata Tigor is based on the company's IMPACT design philosophy and is the third vehicle after the Tiago and the Hexa. Tata Motors has also commenced with the bookings for an initial token amount of Rs 10,000 for the all new Tata Tigor.

5) The Supreme Court is to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions seeking modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways across the country. States such as Kerala, Punjab and Telangana have approached the apex court seeking modification of the order. On March 23, the Tamil Nadu government had also moved the top court to extend the time for relocation of retail liquor shops along the highways till the expiry of their licence period i.e. up to November 28, 2017.