Five things to watch out for on October 22, 2019

All-India bank strike is set to take place on October 22. The bank employees have called for a strike to oppose the government’s decision to merge 10 state-run banks into four. The two unions that have called for the action are -- All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).

The ten-day programme prepared by the 16-nation RCEP grouping is set to sort out 14 pending issues related to the mega trade deal on October 22. Among the 14 points, six are specific to India and that include data related matter under e-commerce: auto trigger concept that stops sudden hike in imports and change in base year to 2019. The points which fail to get resolved by Tuesday will be taken up on November 4 in Bangkok.

Air India Board is likely to meet on October 22, to clear the consolidated account statement for the fiscal ended March 2019. Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola took a review meeting of Air India. Earlier in October, Air India management held a meeting with its trade unions on the proposed privatisation of the loss-making carrier.

Ninty foreign envoys based in India will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 22, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday. The decision is a part of the celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The event comes days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor that will connect Indian pilgrims with the Gurudwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan where Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life.

GST Network (GSTN) is set to release an improved version of GST return filing interface on October 22. The aim of GSTN is to simplify the filing process. GSTN provides IT infrasturucture and services to central and state government, taxpayers and other golders for implementation of Goods and services Tax.