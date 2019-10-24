Five things to watch out for on October 25, 2019

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is set to meet senior party leaders on October 25 to discuss the post-poll scenario. All party general secretaries and state in-charges are likely to be present in the meeting. The party is also likely to hold deliberations on the Assam’s NRC list.
The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) is likely to protest across all districts of Telangana on October 25. The committee wants the Union Government to withdraw from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). AIKSCC has also appealed the State Government to support the farmers and write to the centre to withdraw from the free trade agreement.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is set to lead an India delegation at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will miss the event for the second time in a row. The theme of the summit is ‘Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world.’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin his four-day tour of Gujarat from October 25. Shah is likely to distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries of various government schemes during a programme at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on the first day.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is likely to hear the plea of minority shareholders of Alok Industries on October 25. They are opposing the delisting of the company from bourses. Reliance Industries, who is the successful resolution applicant for Alok Industries, had filed a petition to seek waiver from the delisting guidelines.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism