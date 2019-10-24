Five things to watch out for on October 25, 2019

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is set to meet senior party leaders on October 25 to discuss the post-poll scenario. All party general secretaries and state in-charges are likely to be present in the meeting. The party is also likely to hold deliberations on the Assam’s NRC list.

The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) is likely to protest across all districts of Telangana on October 25. The committee wants the Union Government to withdraw from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). AIKSCC has also appealed the State Government to support the farmers and write to the centre to withdraw from the free trade agreement.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is set to lead an India delegation at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will miss the event for the second time in a row. The theme of the summit is ‘Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world.’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin his four-day tour of Gujarat from October 25. Shah is likely to distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries of various government schemes during a programme at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on the first day.

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is likely to hear the plea of minority shareholders of Alok Industries on October 25. They are opposing the delisting of the company from bourses. Reliance Industries, who is the successful resolution applicant for Alok Industries, had filed a petition to seek waiver from the delisting guidelines.