Five things to watch out for on October 29, 2019

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Modi will deliver an address at the third edition of Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative, an annual investment forum on October 29. He will also launch the RuPay card in Saudi Arabia during his visit.

EU MPs in J&K: A delegation of European Union MPs will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. On Monday, they met PM Modi, who told them that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. He hoped that the delegation's visit to Jammu and Kashmir would give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity in the state. They also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

Inter-ministerial group meet on FDI: An inter-ministerial group will meet on October 29 to discuss the possibility of simplification and easing of the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to attract overseas investors. The meeting will be chaired by Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Q2 results: Companies like Atlas Cycles, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Zinc, Petronet are likely to declare their Q2 results on October 29.

Moto G8 launch: Motorola is all set to launch its Moto G8 series in India on October 29. The Moto G8 Plus runs Android 9 Pie. It has triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. Priced at Rs 13,999, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart.