Five things to watch out for this weekend

The Congress will observe the fourth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on May 26 as ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ or ‘Betrayal Day’ to highlight what the party describes as “failures of the Modi government.” Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala spelled out the party’s plan of action for May 26, but informed that party president Rahul Gandhi’s plan for the day is still being worked out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26 and address a public meeting at Cuttack. The Prime Minister's visit is being held on the occasion of the NDA government at the Centre completing four years in office. Modi's visit is significant in the wake of the state BJP's defeat in the recent Bijepur bypoll and certain urban polls, though the party had performed well in the last year's panchayat elections. Both the Lok Sabha polls and state Assembly election will be held next year.

The Bombay High Court will hear further arguments in NSE's plea against Singapore Exchange launching new derivatives product on May 26, after both the parties failed to reach a consensus. NSE’s Index company on Monday this week had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court against the SGX seeking interim reliefs against the marketing, promotion and launch of three new contracts — SGX India Futures, SGX Options on SGX India Futures and SGX India Bank Futures, in terms of its circular dated April 11, 2018.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway, also known as Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on May 27. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the District Sports stadium of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Before the inauguration of KGP Expressway, the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Digital Art Gallery of National Highway Authorities of India at the toll plaza in Jakhauli village in district Sonipat.

The IPL 2018 final will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27, Sunday. Chennai Super Kings, making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after two years, sealed their place in the IPL 2018 final with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator, will take on SRH in Qualifier 2 on Friday to seal the second spot in the final.