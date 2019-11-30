Five things to watch out for this weekend

November 30

The Uddhav Tackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the ShivSena-NCP-Congress combine may face assembly floor test on November 30. Governor B K Koshyari had asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

First phase of Jharkhand elections set to take place on November 30. The elections will happen in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23. Currently BJP is in power in this State.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is slated to attend a program in Delhi on November 30 and them leave for Sri Lanka the same evening. Gatabaya is on a three-day trip to India. He has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishanar.

December 1

BCCI is set to have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1. This will be the first time in three years under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership. BCCI is likely to revisit the amended constitution as per Supereme Court’s August 9, 2018 order.

FASTags is scheduled to become mandatory from December 1. The amended Motor Vehicles Act, will bring in new technology into the auto industry. This tech is aimed to reduce travel time and toll processing time as well.