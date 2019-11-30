Five things to watch out for this weekend

Light at the end of the tunnel
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
November 30
The Uddhav Tackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the ShivSena-NCP-Congress combine may face assembly floor test on November 30. Governor B K Koshyari had asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.
First phase of Jharkhand elections set to take place on November 30. The elections will happen in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23. Currently BJP is in power in this State.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is slated to attend a program in Delhi on November 30 and them leave for Sri Lanka the same evening. Gatabaya is on a three-day trip to India. He has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishanar.
December 1
BCCI is set to have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1. This will be the first time in three years under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership. BCCI is likely to revisit the amended constitution as per Supereme Court’s August 9, 2018 order.
FASTags is scheduled to become mandatory from December 1. The amended Motor Vehicles Act, will bring in new technology into the auto industry. This tech is aimed to reduce travel time and toll processing time as well.
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...