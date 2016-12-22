Five things to watch out for today

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Delhi High Court is to resume hearing on pleas challenging the demonetisation move. Earlier, the counsel for the petitioners said the Supreme Court is seized of pleas challenging the November 8 decision to demonetise high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and also the petition filed by the government seeking transfer of matters pending before various high courts to either the apex court or one of the high courts. The High Court bench is hearing two separate pleas, one of which has sought discontinuation of new Rs 2,000 currency notes. The other petition has sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that all the ATMs are dispensing cash and people do not suffer.
The next meeting of the GST Council has been fixed for December 22 and 23. The vexed issue of "cross empowerment" or dual control of assessees under the proposed pan-India indirect tax regime, has eluded a consensus over five previous meetings of the Council.
Lenders to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines are to put up for auction on Thursday the plush sea-facing Kingfisher Villa at Condolim in north Goa at a marginal discount of 5 per cent to the last reserve price. The lenders have set the reserve price at Rs 81 crore this time compared to Rs 85.29 crore at the first auction of the property on October 19.
A Delhi court is to issue today orders on framing of charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the money laundering and corruption cases. The two cases are related to the Aircel-Maxis deal in which Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran have been chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel is to brief the Parliamentary Committee on Finance about the demonetisation process and its impact on Thursday. The briefing will start at 11 am the Parliament annexe building. Since the banning of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, the Government has taken a host of measures including service tax sops and incentives for making digital payments to ease the problems arising out of less currency being available in the market.
