Five things to watch out for today

The Supreme Court is to hear on Wednesday a plea challenging various government notifications to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of government schemes. A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice J. S. Khehar, which is currently hearing a batch of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq, agreed to the contention of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the Aadhaar matter is very important and needs to be heard on an urgent basis.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by billionaire Anil Agarwal-promoted Sterlite Power Grid Ventures (SPGV), has fixed a price band of ₹98-100 a unit for its proposed initial share sale. The company is now planning to raise ₹2,250 crore through the InvIT, making it the first-ever such issue by an Indian power sector firm. The InvIT will open on May 17 and close on May 19. The bids can be made for a minimum of 10,205 units and in multiples of 5,103 units thereafter.

Ahmedabad-based construction firm PSP Projects' initial public offer, which aims to raise Rs 211 crore, will also hit the markets on Wednesday with a price band of Rs 205-210 per equity share. The issue, which closes on May 19, includes a fresh issue of up to 72 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 28.8 equity shares

Officials of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh education department will meet in New Delhi on May 17 to settle the Unified Service Rule issue. The regularisation process for teachers will be taken up between May 17 and 23 and transfers would be discussed between May 23 and June 13.

An elephant census will be held in the South from May 17 to May 19. It is estimated that there are more than 6,000 elephants in the Wayanad, Nilambur, Anamudi, and Periyar elephant reserves of the State. The last census in 2012 had put the number of elephants at 6,177. P.S. Easa, wildlife expert and coordinator of the programme, told The Hindu that along with Kerala, the census would be held in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.