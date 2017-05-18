Five things to watch out for today

Srinagar will host finance ministers of all the states for a crucial meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council on May 18 and 19. The Council is to decide on applicable tax rates for commodities during the meeting.

Tata Consultancy Services will commence its Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer from Thursday. The buyback programme, which received shareholder approval last month, will close on May 31. The share buyback, if successful, will be India's biggest, surpassing Reliance Industries' 2012 share repurchase of Rs 10,400 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party is to launch the ‘AAP Apneya Naal’ (AAP with own people) programme from Thursday to restructure the party. Volunteers and office-bearers throughout the state would give their feedback regarding new office-bearers. The party recently dissolved all its units — from block level to the state committee — and decided to reconstitute these in order to to greater representation to local volunteers in the new set-up.

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya will lead the Indian delegation to the G20 Labour & Employment Ministers Meet scheduled to be held in Germany on May 18-19. Germany is the chair for the G20 Labour & Employment Ministers for the year 2017. The G20 meet would take up topics such as Shaping the Future of Work, Reducing Gender Gaps in Labour Force Participation, Labour Market Integration of Regular Migrants and Recognised Refugees, Decent Work in Global Supply Chains, and Boosting Youth Employment.

Finnish mobile firm HMD Global will start selling the new version of the iconic Nokia 3310 handset for Rs 3,310 in the country from May 18. The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours — warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish.