While Mumbaikars amazed Tim Cook with a 1984-model of Macintosh SE on Tuesday, Delhiites sprang a surprise for the Apple chief, when he was greeted by a five-year old coder — perhaps one of the youngest coders globally.

Five-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, a Grade 1 student in one of the leading schools in New Delhi, is an Apple Swift programmer, who also demonstrated his coding skills to Cook at the launch of Apple’s Delhi store.

Looking at his enthusiasm and coding at this age, Cook has also invited Ranvir to attend the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held in early June.

“Ranvir is extremely good with mathematics and logic. He knows a lot about space and has been researching on sustainability and smart cities topics. He is the youngest child at age five in his class, where others are mostly 6-7 year olds,” said the proud father Gurjot Sachdeva.

Speaking to businessline, Sachdeva said he has been following Apple closely, and reading about Steve Jobs for over two decades. “I programme and I started making him [Ranvir] learn to code at home on Apple Swift platform regularly,” he said.

Sachdeva studied at University of Warwick UK and IIM-Ahmedabad, and worked for tech companies such as HPE and Adobe. At present he works for the largest US based EduTech company, Coursera, in London. In India, the family lives in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Telling more about his son’s talents, he said, “His [Ranvir’s] space project was showcased on NASA website when he was just over three years old. He won a gold medal at the age of four in a global reading challenge on scientific books run by Science Museum London and Reading Agency UK and two months back he spoke on Smart Cities at a global conference for Schneider Electric.”

He added that Ranvir has been practicing coding for almost a year now.