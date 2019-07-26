Flex opens new facility in TN

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Flex (formerly Flextronics), a global electronics manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing facility, Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, in Walajabad, about 65 km west of Chennai. Union IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney officially inaugurated the facility that expands Flex’s manufacturing operations in India. “We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India, that offers one-stop solutions ranging from engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics services to increase our customer’s competitiveness and decrease time to market. This further reiterates our commitment towards the government’s Make in India vision and entrenches India’s position as an important manufacturing base for Flex,” said Richard Hopkins, Senior Vice-President of operations at Flex.
In addition to Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, The company has ten other facilities in the country totalling over one1 million sq ft in size, providing manufacturing, after-market services and global business services.
“Flex has been in India over the last 18 years, and has the right building blocks to help our customers who wish to innovate, create, and gain access to markets both domestically and globally,” said Hopkins in the release.
