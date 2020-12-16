Flexible working hours can increase productivity, study suggests

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Raul Ruube’s doctoral thesis ‘Working Schedules and Efficient Time-Use in R&D Work’, which was supported by the TalTech Department of Economics and Finance, states that the provision of flexible working options may help achieve productivity gains.
This can also lead to reduction in personnel costs if it can be assured that the individual characteristics of the employees are taken into account.
However, a key challenge will be to manage the balance between the optimal division of the employees’ time between work and leisure and the employer’s goal of profitability.
The supervisor of the study and professor at TalTech Department of Economics and Finance Aaro Hazak, said: “A key source of distortion in use of flexitime comes from individual heterogeneities in preferences for work arrangement ― many employees prefer a working week which is concentrated in three to four days, others prefer a working week which is spread over six to seven days, and some prefer the standard five-day working week. Employees’ preferences for daily working schedules are also different.”
The study suggested that if employees are required to work during hours that they would prefer not to allocate to their work, they may wish to get a wage premium for the inconvenience. It makes more sense as utilising labour resources would lead to impairment of work commitment. This, in turn, may lead to wages being suboptimal.
If an employee could work at the time convenient for him or her and maximise efficiency, the employee could receive higher wages. There may be cases where wages paid to an employee are not proportional to the employee’s work performance, the thesis added.
The researchers believe that work schedules can have potentially large financial implications for companies, on both the revenue side and the cost side.
The study noted that an employer can achieve cost savings through lower absenteeism because of employees’ better health and lower staff turnover due to higher job satisfaction.
The limitation of this method is that coordinating employees working at different times can potentially entail additional costs to the employer and inefficient use of resources.
Flexible working time arrangements also require better self-management skills in planning working time.
Professor Aaro Hazak, however, believes that this possibility should be considered, and added: “It is important that employers consider the option of flexible working schedules as a possibility to support the company’s competitiveness.”
The findings of the thesis were published in the journal EurekaAlert.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...