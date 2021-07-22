Flipkart, Myntra partner with Canopy to conserve forests and advance sustainability efforts

The Flipkart Group, India’s homegrown consumer internet ecosystem including Flipkart and Myntra, its fashion and lifestyle subsidiary, announced its commitment to responsible sourcing of sustainable packaging and man-made cellulosic fibres in collaboration with not-for-profit environmental organisation Canopy.

Recognising the role of the world’s forests in maintaining climate stability, preserving biodiversity, and protecting the rights of Indigenous communities, Flipkart and Myntra have joined Canopy’s Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives to extend their sustainability commitment to move towards sustainable packaging and material sourcing. The two Flipkart Group companies will shift towards sustainable sourcing of forest-derived products, pilot alternative next-generation solutions to transition away from forests for raw materials and focus on the following activities over the next three years.

They recently announced a shift away from single-use plastics in their packaging by introducing scalable, sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags,bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply roll, to name a few.

As signatories of Canopy’s Pack4Good (packaging) and CanopyStyle (fashion) initiatives, the two Flipkart Group companies will shift towards sustainable sourcing of forest-derived products and pilot alternative next-generation solutions to transition away from forests for raw materials.

“India has incredible potential to be a global leader in the production of NextGen packaging, and clothing and this partnership with Flipkart and Myntra turbocharges efforts to scale these climate-saving solutions on a meaningful timeline. We applaud Flipkart Group’s leadership and look forward to collaborating with them to realize these ambitious goals” said Nicole Rycroft, Executive Director at Canopy.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart said, “Flipkart as a homegrown e-commerce marketplace is committed to creating a sustainable environment by sourcing responsibly while creating sustainable alternatives for business needs. In this endeavour, we are so pleased to be joining both CanopyStyle and the Pack4Good initiatives, in order to save the world’s ancient and endangered forests. We look forward to a close collaboration that will allow us to open up a new sourcing stream for packaging and will fuel change in other key operational areas as well, inculcating sustainability initiatives in logistics, infrastructure, energy efficiency, and more.”