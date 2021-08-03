Flipkart's Shopsy launches zero-commission marketplace

Flipkart’s latest offering Shopsy has announced the launch of a zero-commission marketplace. Through this initiative, Flipkart will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories online. This will further amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform, and spur e-commerce growth across tier 2 cities and towns that have been untouched by digital retail so far.

A press statement from the company on Tuesday said 70 per cent of Flipkart’s customers come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to scale this to 90 per cent. Flipkart believes gamification along with social commerce features will help it achieve this mission. One such feature is Shop & Earn, where users will be able to unlock higher incentives on achieving a certain weekly/monthly target. This kind of gamification will lead to further virality and evangelization for fringe e-commerce customers.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said within a month of its launch, Shopsy has already onboarded more than 2 lakh users. With the onset of the festive season, the platform aims to keep accelerating its growth over the next two months by ramping up features and offerings for Indians who are keen to start their social commerce journey.

Shopsy provides social commerce opportunities for enterprising Indians. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps.