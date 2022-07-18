Floods: AP govt steps up relief measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the authorities to speed up the flood relief measures. In a review meeting in Amaravati with collectors of flood-affected districts, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide essential items along with financial aid of ₹2,000 to flood victims in the next 48 hours, he asked the officials to be proactive. The ration supplies consist of 25 kg of rice, 1 kg each of dal, potatoes, palm oil and onions and also ₹2,000 as financial aid. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure supply of food, safe drinking water and proper hygiene in the relief camps. He instructed the officials to focus on providing emergency medical services as infections are likely to spread due to floods. Priority should be accorded to power restoration works, plugging of canal breaches, he said. As per official data, one person has died due to floods in the State so far.

