Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under floods and rainfall on Monday even as the State Government stepped up rescue and relief operations.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has released a second flood warning at the Prakasam Barrage as there has been no reduction in the water inflows and water is being released from the reservoir from all 70 gates posing flood threat to the low-lying areas.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been staying in the NTR district Collectorate since Sunday morning to oversee relief measures, conducted a high-level review meeting this morning and directed officials to shift the aged and other vulnerable flood victims to hotels in the city if necessary to provide necessary care and attention.

Since Sunday morning, about 1.5 lakh people have been provided with food and water, and many teams of officials have been formed to provide relief and rescue in different regions.

According to the APSDMA Status Report, as of 9.30 PM on September 1, the average cumulative rainfall occurred at 43.2 mm as against normal rainfall of 5.0 mm rainfall.

Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur on Monday at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupathi districts.

The report said the rain and floods have claimed 15 lives so far in different incidents.