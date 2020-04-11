FM auction: TRAI is for ₹5 lakh reserve price for border cities in J&K and NE

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that the reserve price of FM radio channels for each of the 273 new cities be fixed at 80 per cent of the valuation for each city. It, however, added that for cities situated in North East region and Jammu & Kashmir should have a lower reserve price at 40 per cent of the valuation of each city.
The telecom and broadcast regulator on Saturday said that the valuation of each of these 273 cities has been worked out as " a simple mean of three approaches" keeping in mind factors including population of the city, per capita Gross State Domestic Product, listenership of FM Radio and per capita gross revenue earned by existing popular radio operators among others.
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry had asked TRAI to give is recommendations on fresh reserve price for 283 cities (260 new +23 existing), under FM phase -III Policy.
"For 10 cities having a population of less than 1 lakh in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the North East (NE) region, the reserve price is kept as ₹ 5 Lakh for each channel of each city," the regulator said in a statement.
For participation in the auction, the regulator has also recommended doing away with the existing ceiling limit of 15 per cent on the total number of frequencies that a radio operator can hold in the country.
"Auction of remaining channels of Phase-III should be done by delinking them from technology. Broadcasters should be permitted to use any technology (analogue or digital or both) for radio broadcasting on the frequency allocated to them through auction in future," the regulator stated in its recommendations.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...