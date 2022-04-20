FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds meetings with counterparts from South Korea, South Africa

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from South Korea and South Africa, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a productive meeting with South Korea Deputy PM and Finance Minister Mr Hong Nam-ki @moefkorea_eng on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 at Washington D.C., today," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Godangwana Enoch, South Africa Finance Minister on the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings, at Washington DC

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship and they also had an in-depth exchange of views on G20 finance matters as also on G20 presidency of India in 2023. Sitharaman also met Godangwana Enoch, Finance Minister of South Africa, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman expressed commiseration and solidarity with Mr. Godangwana Enoch @TreasuryRSA at the devastation and loss of lives due to unprecedented floods in Durham and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province in South Africa," the ministry said.

Sitharaman extended invitation to South Africa to join the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and International Solar Alliance, it added.