FM participates in G20 Finance Ministers’ virtual meeting

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday shared with G20 Finance Ministers the policy measures undertaken by the Government and RBI to support the poor, vulnerable and various sectors of the Indian economy to tide over the COVID-19 induced crisis.
Participating in the virtual session of the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under Saudi Arabian presidency today, Sitharaman said that so far within a couple of weeks INDIA has disbursed financial assistance amounting to $ 3.9 billion to more than 320 million, with a special focus on direct benefit transfer through digital technology so that the exposure of beneficiaries to public places is minimised.
India is now reaping the benefits of the far-sighted measures of financial inclusion reforms, she added.
She also said that the monetary policy measures taken by the government, the RBI and other regulators have helped de-freeze the market and catalyse credit flows.
These measures include liquidity support of $50 billion, regulatory and supervisory measures for credit rating, relief in debt servicing through moratoriums in instalments of term loans, eased working capital financing and deferred interest payments on such financing.
She also said that that the G20 action plan — prepared by G20 members on the directions of G20 leaders — lays the foundations to “our individual and collective actions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Sitharaman expressed hope that the global community would soon overcome the Covid-19 crisis and that the lessons learnt would enable the G20 develop prudent policy measures to combat any such crisis in the future.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...