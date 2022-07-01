FMC launches pre-emergent herbicide to support sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra

FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, on Friday announced the launch of Austral herbicide, a new pre-emergent herbicide for the sugarcane crop. Austral herbicide provides a new level of broad-spectrum weed control in the critical growth stage of sugarcane, ensuring the strong establishment of the crop for a better yield.

India is the second-largest producer of sugarcane in the world. However, every year, sugarcane farmers incur heavy crop losses due to weeds, and various grasses. Controlling broadleaf weeds have remained a major challenge. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research -Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR – SBI) estimates that cane productivity is affected anywhere from 10 per cent to as much as 70 per cent due to different weeds infesting the fields, depending on their nature and intensity. Maharashtra government data show that in the 2021-22 season (October-September) has been the most productive year for sugarcane in recent times. The State recorded a record high sugar production of 132 lakh tonnes this season.

Layer of protection

“Austral herbicide’s unique dual mode of action offers a weed-free condition during the critical crop-weed competition period in sugarcane. This innovative proprietary product solution forms a layer of protection on top of the soil, inhibiting germination of weeds during the critical crop growth phase, resulting in higher numbers of healthy tillers and, thereby, higher yields in sugarcane” the company said in a press release.

President of FMC India, Ravi Annavarapu said, “The introduction of Austral herbicide for sugarcane farmers is a testimony to our commitment of enabling better yield through technology-driven, scientific solutions. We are confident that Austral herbicide will help sugarcane farmers improve their income through effective weed protection for a superior harvest”.

Austral herbicide will be available in 500 gm and 1 kg packs at leading retail stores across the country for the coming season.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fibre and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment.