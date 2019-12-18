Focus on boosting US-India defence ties

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
The ongoing dialogue between India and the US in aerospace and defence sectors is likely to open up new business opportunities, according to experts who met here at a conference here today.
The bilateral trade between India and US which was about $20 billion in 2001 has grown to about $ 142 billion in 2018. And going by the various pointers, this could go up significantly, where aerospace and defense sector could be a major contributor.
Experts from the US and India at a two-day conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Society of Indian Defence Manufactures, Business Council for International Understanding, in partnership with the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, discussed ways to expand the ties.
The objective of the conference is to further strengthen partnerships in the areas of joint research, development, and co-production of high-end defence technology and equipment.
As the meeting here coincides with the 2+2 meetings between India and the US in Washington, the Hyderabad conference is addressing practical implications for fostering such collaboration at the industry level.
Joel Starr, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Political – Military Affairs, US Department of State; Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate in Hyderabad were among those who spoke to highlight the potential for collaboration.
Joel Starr mentioned how the bilateral defense relationship between the United States and India is strong and continuing to grow. The partnership has evolved into a strategic relationship involving joint research, co-development and production of high-end defence equipment and expanded cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The US and Indian companies are already collaborating in the co-production of C-130 transport aircraft, F-16 fighter planes, and Apache helicopters at joint facilities in Hyderabad.
The conference aims at gaining a deeper understanding of the US-India defence partnership, network with both key decision-makers and subject matter experts, and highlight private sector innovation and technologies for the defence sector.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...