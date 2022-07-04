Focus on cost of doing business: FTCCI urges Telangana Govt

The trade and industry in Telangana have asked the State Government to set up a committee to study the cost of doing business in various States.

Addressing the annual award function of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), the association’s President K Bhasker Reddy said that though the State was doing very well on ease of doing business indices, it was time the state focussed on reducing the cost of doing business and helping the industry become competitive in a one-nation-one-tax regime.

“We are leading in EoDB but slowly slipping down in the cost of doing business. We appeal to you to set up a committee to study the issue and suggest measures,” he said.

He said that the industrial development was skewed in favour of three districts (Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal), he asked the government to promote industrial activity in the remaining 30 districts.

“These three districts alone contributed 48 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product,” he said.

He also asked the government to clear backlogs in the payment of industrial incentives. “While releasing them, we request you to focus on micro, small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Responding to his suggestions, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao promised to look into the issue of arrears. “MSMEs will be given priority,” he said.

Reminding the audience about the roadblocks for the industry, such as the power crisis at the time of the formation of the State in 2014, he said there were no power holidays now.

“More than 24 per cent of the investments into the State are repetitive, indicating the trust we built,” he said.

Excellence awards

A jury headed by Gowra Srinivas, Chairman of the FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee, had shortlisted 19 nominations from a total of 150 applications for awards in various categories.

The list of awardees with categories in brackets: Hindustan Aeronautics (Industrial Productivity); Metrochem API (All Round Performance); Sam Agritech (Agro-Based Industry); Befach 4x (Marketing Innovation); Ravi Foods (Export Performance); Sarvotham Care (Export Performance – MSME); NCL Industries (Corporate Social Responsibility); Skyshade Daylights (Product Innovation); and Click2Clinic Healthcare (Innovative Product in Healthcare).