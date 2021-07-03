Focus on the post-Covid world and its impact on India: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed the Covid-19 pandemic as the most serious challenge that has faced humanity in living memory, and wanted the Indian strategic and academic community to focus on the world after Covid and its implications for India.
Naidu made these remarks while addressing the 19th meeting of the Governing Council of the ICWA in virtual mode from Hyderabad today.
The meeting was attended by the three Vice-Presidents of the Council – External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, PP Chaudhary, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Niti Aayog Niti Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar. Secretary to the Vice President Dr IV Subbarao, ICWA DG Dr TCA Raghavan and other top officials also joined the meeting.
Earlier in the day, he had chaired the 20th Meeting of the Governing Body of the ICWA.
Addressing the meetings, Naidu noted that the analysis of the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a cross-cutting theme at ICWA in all its deliberations and areas of research.
He appreciated the activities of ICWA through the past year notwithstanding the disruptions of the pandemic and for making full use of digital platforms during the pandemic which has provided opportunities for expanding its outreach.
Naidu appreciated ICWA’s efforts to work with other institutions, think-tanks and universities to build complementarities and explore synergies including the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, Asian Confluence, Shillong, and Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat.
He welcomed the decisions of the ICWA Committees to set up a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Study Centre and a Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Coordination Centre within the Council to give an impetus to ICWA’s work on these multilateral fora.
The Vice President also launched the book titled “Sapru House: A Story of Institutions Building in World Affairs” authored by Dr TCA Raghavan, DG, ICWA and Dr Vivek Mishra, Research Fellow at ICWA.
Former Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Vijay Thakur Singh was appointed as the next Director General of the ICWA at the meeting as the term of Dr. TCA Raghavan will come to an end on July 23, 2021.
