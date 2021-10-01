Food businesses get time till January 1 for quoting license number on bills

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to extend the timeline for enforcement of its order, that will make it mandatory for food business operators to mention their license or registration number on cash receipts, to January 1.

It had earlier said that restaurants, food retailers, caterers and sweetmeat shops will need to mention FSSAI license or registration number on cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills or cash memos on sale of food products from October 1.

The food safety authority said the decision for extension was taken after receiving representations from industry bodies on the issue. “In view of representation from various industry associations and stakeholders, it has been decided with the approval from competent Authority that the enforcement of ...the order will come into effect from January 1, 2022,” it added.

Public pressure

FSSAI had earlier said that it believes this move will create public pressure on non-licensed or non-registered players to seek licenses or registration. “Mentioning of FSSAI license or registration number (on bills and invoices) shall also improve the overall awareness of FSSAI. The requirement is expected to generate public demand and pressure for all Food Business Operators to seek FSSAI license/registration,” the food safety authority had earlier stated.

It had also said that it will help consumers in filing complaints and help the authorities concerned to take prompt action against such food businesses.

“Even in the case of pre-packaged food where the manufacturer’s FSSAI number is printed on the pack, there exist a deficit of track-and-trace mechanism whereby the path of the package from a manufacturer to consumer can be traced. The invoice helps establishing this trail. Mentioning the FSSAI license or registration number will help in improving traceability for food products,” it had said in its previous order.

Industry experts said it will push smaller and unorganised players to ensure they have a FSSAI license or registration.