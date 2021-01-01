Food delivery orders zoom on Zomato amid New Years, says CEO

As revellers celebrated New Year at home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, food delivery orders witnessed a major spike on Zomato.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on Thursday evening to live tweet the status of food delivery orders on the platform.

The platform had received over 4,100 orders per minute.

“Curfews across various cities, intended to keep people inside their homes and safe, will further boost food delivery demand tonight. I strongly urge our customers to order early if possible, and not wait until the last minute,” Goyal had previously said in a tweet.

Also read: How the lockdown worked up a big appetite for food delivery services

“This Christmas was the biggest ever for food delivery in India. We clocked 34 per cent higher GMV than last Christmas. And by the looks of it so far, food delivery will have a blockbuster new year’s eve and clock 50 per cent more GMV than last year,” he had said.

The platform indeed witnessed a major spike starting 6pm on Thursday evening.

“Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (~2,500 orders per minute (opm)). Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it’s only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this,” Goyal had said in a tweet.

“OPM 3,500. There are one lakh live orders right now. One lakh food deliveries in transit right now ― between the kitchens, and the bikes. Never seen this before,” he tweeted about an hour later.

Also read: Zomato raises $195 m in funding from 6 investors

The platform had over 1.4 lakh live orders at around 8pm.

Multiple major cities across India, including Mumbai and Delhi, had imposed night curfews owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.