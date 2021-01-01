Food delivery orders zoom on Zomato amid New Years, says CEO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
As revellers celebrated New Year at home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, food delivery orders witnessed a major spike on Zomato.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on Thursday evening to live tweet the status of food delivery orders on the platform.
The platform had received over 4,100 orders per minute.
“Curfews across various cities, intended to keep people inside their homes and safe, will further boost food delivery demand tonight. I strongly urge our customers to order early if possible, and not wait until the last minute,” Goyal had previously said in a tweet.
Also read: How the lockdown worked up a big appetite for food delivery services
“This Christmas was the biggest ever for food delivery in India. We clocked 34 per cent higher GMV than last Christmas. And by the looks of it so far, food delivery will have a blockbuster new year’s eve and clock 50 per cent more GMV than last year,” he had said.
The platform indeed witnessed a major spike starting 6pm on Thursday evening.
“Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (~2,500 orders per minute (opm)). Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it’s only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this,” Goyal had said in a tweet.
“OPM 3,500. There are one lakh live orders right now. One lakh food deliveries in transit right now ― between the kitchens, and the bikes. Never seen this before,” he tweeted about an hour later.
Also read: Zomato raises $195 m in funding from 6 investors
The platform had over 1.4 lakh live orders at around 8pm.
Multiple major cities across India, including Mumbai and Delhi, had imposed night curfews owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...