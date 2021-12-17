Food Flavours launches box-packed wellness diet products

Scaling the population peak in India
Food Flavours, a Kochi-based startup promoted by a techie-turned-foodpreneur teamed up with a homemaker-turned-chef, has launched box-packed wellness diet products. This includes five variants of whole-wheat ready-to-cook chapatis with moringa leaves, ragi (finger millet), flaxseeds, palak (spinach) and thena (foxtail millet).
Renjith George, Managing Director, Food Flavours, said the company had test-marketed these wellness chapatis in northern Kerala for the last one and half years. "Even those least-urbanized parts of Kerala gave us good response to these niche, premium products which made us soft launch them in Kochi a few months back. Now, with our newly opened 1600-sq ft unit in Chowara, near Aluva, we are going full-fledged with various other wellness food products in addition to our five types of wellness chapatis," he said.
"Wellness diet was catching up fast especially since Covid but developing new wellness products was not that easy. We took up the challenge and my co-founder Chinju Philip, after regular improvising, developed these ready-to-cook chapatis with ingredients traditionally k nown and scientifically proven for good health and wellness. We also developed box-packets made of carton boards to pack them to ensure freshness, convenience for handling and storing," he said.
At present, the company's newly-opened unit in Chowara can produce 15,000 to 20,000 chapatis a day for all the five variants combined, which they want to increase to 50,000 pieces soon. The products are available across Kochi through premium supermarkets, bakeries and organic shops and a couple of pharmacies, which helps patients with lifestyle diseases buy and try our products.
Chapatis are priced at ₹100 for the packet of 10's with oil papers separating each chapati. In Kochi, the company wants to focus on direct home deliveries. In other places, it is appointing distributors and looking at deliveries through a courier company that has promised one-day delivery anywhere in the state.
With these same wellness ingredients, millet-based noodles are also ready to be launched soon as successful trials were completed recently, followed by tortilla wraps. The company has recently also launched its ecommerce platform www.foodflavours.in.
