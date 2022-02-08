Footwear brand VKC launches #ShopLocal Dealer Care scheme for traders

To empower local traders and stimulate the local economy, the VKC Group has launched the #ShopLocal Dealer Care Scheme, an exclusive welfare scheme for traders, their family members and employees.

This is the second phase of the #ShopLocal initiative launched pan India by Amitabh Bachchan.

The Minister for Public works and Tourism, Muhammed Riyas inaugurated the scheme which includes insurance cover and financial assistance for medical treatment.

As per the scheme, small traders and salesmen up to four persons in a shop will be provided with an insurance cover of ₹2 lakh from April 1 in proportion to their sales. Hospital assistance up to ₹40,000 for hospital charges in case of accidents.

“VKC is an extended family of retailers, wholesalers, dealers and customers. Through the #ShopLocal Dealer Care Scheme, we are aiming at ensuring the well-being and welfare of each one of them. Over 15,000 traders will be benefitted from this scheme,” said VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group.

Key component

The key component of the scheme is an independently managed Benevolent Fund of ₹1 crore to take care of the medical needs and other welfare initiatives for the dealers and their family members.

The VKC Group will invest ₹50 lakh in the first phase for the fund on April 1. An independent governing body comprising representatives of wholesalers, retailers and independent members will be formed to manage the Benevolent Fund, he said.

The fund will provide financial assistance for medical needs ranging from ₹ 25,000-1 lakh for dealers and their families. Each year, VKC Group will contribute ₹1 crore to this fund and the balance amount of each year will be added to the next year’s fund.