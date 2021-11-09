For businesses catering to weddings, it’s honeymoon time

Traders have begun prepping for a busy season from November 14 till December 13 when an estimated 25 lakh weddings, 1.5 lakh of them in Delhi alone, are expected to be solemnised across the country. Stating this, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it expects a whopping ₹3-lakh crore worth of transactions through wedding purchases and services.

Delhi alone is likely to generate a business of about ₹50,000 crore after almost two years of Covid-19-induced slump.

‘Geared for the rush’

Acharya Durgesh Tare, Chairman of Spiritual and Vedic Knowledge Committee of CAIT said November-December will witness several auspicious days, Muhurtas for weddings.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said traders are keeping all arrangements up to date to meet the possible rush of customers. They said 80 percent of the expenditure goes to third party agencies in solemnising the marriage,” they said.

Bhartia and Khandelwal said before the wedding season, business revolves around house-repairs. Apart from this, jewellery, occasion-wear, footwear, invitation and greeting cards, food, worship items, decoration items, electrical utility, electronics and many gift items etc are usually in demand and it is expected to do good business this year.

Wedding halls

CAIT members said banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, farm houses and many other locations for weddings are fully geared up to accommodate the rush. In addition to the purchase of accessories at each wedding, a wide variety of services are also involved, including tent decorators, flower decorations, crockery, catering service, travel service, cab service, welcoming professional groups, vegetable vendors, photographers, Videographer, professional bands, orchestra, horses for the wedding procession, lights etc. Along with this, event management has also emerged as a big business prospect.