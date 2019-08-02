For Onam sales, Sony doubles marketing budget for Kerala to ₹17 crore

To cash in on the Onam season, Sony India has doubled its marketing investments in Kerala by earmarking ₹17 crore for sales promotion.

These investments are towards print and outdoor advertisements, PR and digital marketing and shop-front enhancements across the State, said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India.

Sales target

Launching consumer offers here on Friday, he said the company is targeting sales of ₹190 crore during the Onam season, which is the start of the festival season across the country. The devastating Kerala floods last year had impacted sales, he said.

Later, on the sidelines of the function, Nayyar said the sale of entry level, 32-inch TVs across the country was almost flat, while the premium segment with 55-inch and above posted growth last year.

He attributed this to the subdued market conditions and rise in online sales.

Though the times are tough going forward, the company expects sales to touch double-digit growth across all product categories.

The entry level TVs are facing a challenge, but the company is confident of pushing sales in the premium segment, he said.

A combo offer has registered good growth in the last six months, which would boost the sales further, he added.