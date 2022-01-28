Covid-19: TN reported 26,533 new cases

For the second consecutive day on Friday, the number of Covid patients recovered was more than daily infections in Tamil Nadu.

The State reported 26,533 new infections on Friday while 28,156 patients recovered.

The number of active cases stood at 2,11,863. There were 48 deaths registered and 1,45,376 samples tested.

Chennai reported 5,256 new infections (5,591 on Thursday) and Coimbatore 3,448 (3,629).

On Thursday, a total of 1.64 lakh persons got vaccinated, according to health department data.