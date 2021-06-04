For vaccination, Karnataka to utilise electoral rolls to identify people

Karnataka government has directedBengaluru city’s civic body, BBMP, to utilise the electoral rolls to identify people to be vaccinated. State Covid task force head and deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, after reviewing BBMP west zone vaccination progress, told reporters that “BBMP officials have been directed to make doorstep visits by taking electoral lists with them to identify those who need to be vaccinated.”

Mucormycosis

Also, except for liposomal amphotericin which is in demand, there is no shortage of other drugs that can be used to treat black fungus, the minister said.

“Among 800 suspected cases of black fungus in the State, 100 cases are confirmed. The drugs now procured are more than sufficient to treat much more than these many cases,” he added.

Positivity rate

Karnataka’s positivity rate has been decreasing consistently for last one week from 14.68 per cent on May 30. On Friday, State’s positivity rate for Covid stood at 10.66 percent, while the case fatality rate is 2.26 percent. State reported 20,378 new Covid cases taking the total positive cases to 25.87 lakhof which active cases stood at 3.42 lakh . The State reported 382 deaths taking the total to 28,679.Over 28,053 people were discharged, taking the total number who have recovered people discharged since the pandemic to 22.17 lakh .