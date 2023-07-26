Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said armed forces will not hesitate in crossing the Line of Control (LoC) to safeguard country’s interest, hinting at preparedness to meet any misadventure from Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering at Dras after paying homage to brave soldiers on the 24th anniversary of Kargil war, Rajnath Singh described ‘Operation Vijay’ as an episode that displayed India’s grit and determination as it stood its ground in the face of adverse circumstances. He also termed the Kargil war victory as a launch pad that propelled the nation to achieve heights of success.

“Our greatness is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we fall. Despite the adversary having tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skill to push them back and reclaim our land. With the victory, India sent a message to Pakistan and the world that our military will not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed,” said the Defence Minister.

National interest

The Minister assured all that the government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, irrespective of the challenges faced. “No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the armed forces to eliminate the nation’s enemies. India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC,” he said.

To mark the day, Singh visited the Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh, laid a wreath and paid homage to the valiant soldiers who displayed unparalleled bravery during ‘Operation Vijay’. The ceremony at Dras also witnessed a gathering of war heroes, Veer Naris and the families of the fallen heroes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined the nation in paying tributes to the bravehearts on the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas and said the occasion “brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful bravehearts of India who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit