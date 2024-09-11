The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has said, it was exploring an intensification of doctor protests across the country, in solidarity with its counterparts in West Bengal.

Protesting doctors in West Bengal were asked to resume duties by the Supreme Court, by 5 pm, Tuesday. But doctors in West Bengal are said to be continuing with their protests.

In it’s statement, FORDA said, the fight was not just about the young doctor allegedly killed from a brutal attack at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, but a “broader fight against corruption in the healthcare system and the syndicates that enable such horrific crimes to take place.”

Further, it said, FORDA is “exploring all possible options as a mark of support and shall consider a Phase-2 intensification of our protest after discussion with all stakeholder RDAs (Resident Doctor Associations). The apathy and inaction of the WB Government is truly terrifying.”

Late in August, FORDA had said, they were “suspending” their 11 day strike and resident doctors would resume duty, following the assurances from the Supreme Court.

