Foreign medical students can complete their internship in India: National Medical Commission

In view of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the National Medical Commission has issued an advisory directing States to let the foreign medical graduates complete their internships here in India. As per the circular, students who have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can apply for completion of internship in India.

“It has been observed that there are some foreign medical students with incomplete internships due to such compelling situations which are beyond their control, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and war. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible,” the circular said.

Accordingly , the same may be processed by the State Medical Councils provided that they have cleared FMGE examination, it further added.

Quota for allocation

SMCs should ensure that the medical qualification must be registered to practise medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to the citizen of that country. The circular further stated that the maximum quota for allocation of internship to FMGs must be restricted to additional 7.5 per cent of total permitted seats in a medical college.In addition to clearing FMGE , provisional registration may be granted by SMCs for a 12 month internship or balance period, the circular stated.

“SMCs should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no amount/fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian medical graduates being trained at Government Medical Colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution/university for State,” the circular added.