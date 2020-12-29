News

Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri   -  PTI

'Won't be for an indefinite period'

India is likely to extend the temporary suspension of flights between India and UK beyond December 31, Hardeep Puri, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

“We are applying our mind (on the issue of extending the temporary suspension beyond December 31). I foresee a slight extension in the temporary suspension but it will not be a long or indefinite (suspension),” Puri said at a press conference. 

Before the temporary suspension came in to effect over 60 flights a week carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day. The temporary suspension was introduced on December 22 as a new deadlier version of the virus was discovered in the UK.

India joined a number of other countries globally in banning flights from the UK

 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 29, 2020
United Kingdom
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.