Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India is likely to extend the temporary suspension of flights between India and UK beyond December 31, Hardeep Puri, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.
“We are applying our mind (on the issue of extending the temporary suspension beyond December 31). I foresee a slight extension in the temporary suspension but it will not be a long or indefinite (suspension),” Puri said at a press conference.
Before the temporary suspension came in to effect over 60 flights a week carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day. The temporary suspension was introduced on December 22 as a new deadlier version of the virus was discovered in the UK.
India joined a number of other countries globally in banning flights from the UK
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...