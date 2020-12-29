Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri

India is likely to extend the temporary suspension of flights between India and UK beyond December 31, Hardeep Puri, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

“We are applying our mind (on the issue of extending the temporary suspension beyond December 31). I foresee a slight extension in the temporary suspension but it will not be a long or indefinite (suspension),” Puri said at a press conference.

Before the temporary suspension came in to effect over 60 flights a week carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day. The temporary suspension was introduced on December 22 as a new deadlier version of the virus was discovered in the UK.

India joined a number of other countries globally in banning flights from the UK